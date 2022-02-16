Alex Farms to open on Germantown Parkway, spreading chicken salad love

MBJ’s annual Power 100 is here. A living document chronicling those who sit on, next to, and behind the throne. When business gets done in the Memphis area, these are the folks who pull the strings, handshake the deal, authorize the financing, approve the plan, make the hire, sign the contract, and take the risk. The Power 100 were selected by an editorial panel and all profiles written by MBJ staff. Click the slideshow at the top of the page to see all the people in group one. – Greg Akers.

