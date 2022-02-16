Warriors vs. Nuggets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Chase Center on Wednesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. PT and can be seen on ESPN.

The Warriors (42-16) are hoping to head into the NBA All-Star break on a high note, but have lost three of their last four games.

The Nuggets have won four of five and already have a win over Golden State this season.

Betting lines

Point spread: Warriors -5.5

Money line: Warriors -220 / Nuggets +175

Over-under: 224.5

Nuggets at Warriors injury report

Nuggets: Monte Morris (concussion protocol) and Zeke Nnaji (right hamstring tightness) are questionable. Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery), Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery) and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery) are out.

Warriors: Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Advice and prediction

The Warriors have been too unreliable over the last week to lay 5.5 points here, but I think we could see a high-scoring game Wednesday night as many players will have an eye toward a weekend off.

The Warriors have hit the over in three consecutive games, and the Nuggets have scored at least 121 points in three of their last five. I’m taking the over.

Prediction: Warriors 122, Nuggets 117

