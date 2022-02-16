The hybrid shift is 'moving at hyper speed,' especially for high-paying roles

ACCOUNT RECOVERY SPECIALISTS, INC. Why did you want to focus on human resources? I would be the first person to admit that HR was not where I saw my professional career headed, especially after graduating from WSU and completing graduate school. It all came about when I was working as a production manager. Due to corporate cost-savings measures and restructuring, they dispersed many of the facility’s human-resource functions to the plant management team. In reflection, it was organic how I ended up gravitating toward it, as I have always had a passion and drive to help others succeed; thus, I fell in love and have made a career of it for more than a decade now. That partnered with a significant change in my personal life when my first wife and mother of my twin daughters passed away unexpectedly. As I found myself at a crossroads in my personal life and professional career, I wanted a career where I could make a difference in people’s lives while simultaneously utilizing my human resources and business acumen knowledge. That is when I decided to shift my focus to HR leadership, where I could provide that unique business acumen and human resources skillset to make positive impacts and have never been happier!

