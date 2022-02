Celtic’s hopes of a European run suffered a major blow with a 3-1 home defeat against Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.The visitors’ league season does not kick off until April but it was Celtic who looked out of sorts in the first leg of the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off.Goals early in each half from Runar Espejord and Amahl Pellegrino put the visitors in command and Celtic conceded two minutes after Daizen Maeda had headed a 79th-minute lifeline.Hugo Vetlesen’s deflected effort gives Celtic a mountain to climb when they head to the Arctic Circle next week.Celtic came up against opponents who...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO