ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ohio State's Gene Smith Discusses NIL, Big Ten Divisions, Playoff Expansion And More

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtlvZ_0eGOgmA300

“Our landscape is changing significantly,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a whole new ballgame as we move forward … We have to get comfortable with the uncomfortable and adjust and make sure we keep our core values at the heart of what we do.”

Smith believes NIL should be regulated. “I’m hopeful at some point in time we do get federal legislation. I don’t think the NCAA is the answer in this case.”

Smith on potential changes to Big Ten divisions: “I just think Ohio State should be picked every year to go … I personally don’t have a preference, but I’m OK with losing divisions.” He’s interested in seeing the models but wants to see rivalry games protected.

Smith said the Big Ten athletic directors have discussed the possibility of dropping to eight conference games but he believes they prefer to stay at nine moving forward. He also noted conversations must be had about the conference championship game as it relates to making the College Football Playoff.

On reports this offseason linking head coach Ryan Day to NFL jobs: “Why in the hell do you guys do that stuff? I’ve got enough gray hairs.” Noted he and Day haven’t had discussions about a new contract, but “there will be a time when we sit down and talk about his contract.”

Smith acknowledged there will “possibly” be a contract issue down the road given the changing market but said Day and his wife are “very happy here … He’s very comfortable here.”

“Those rumors were rumors,” Smith said. “If he was offered a job, he would have called me right away.” Notes that Day has always been transparent with him about any job offers in the past.

Smith said he and Day had his full support on finding a way to fix the issues on the defensive side of the ball following the loss to Michigan. “I told him, ‘Go find him. Go find that guy.’” The Buckeyes are paying new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles $1.9 million in 2022.

On how much longer he wants to be Ohio State’s athletic director, Smith said, “I just go year-to-year. As long as I’m healthy, I’m passionate, feel I can contribute, as long as my president is happy, my wife is happy … When the time comes, I’ll know.”

Smith on the potential scheduling alliance with the ACC and Pac-12. “We moved away from that quickly.” The Big Ten wants to remain at nine conference games, making it hard for the scheduling to work, leaving value in the alliance more about coming together with like-minded conferences.

Smith said he thinks the College Football Playoff will expand. “I would be surprised if we don’t go to 12 at some point.” Said Ohio State could potentially host games at Detroit’s Ford Field, Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium because inclement weather in the north in December could make it hard to host at Ohio Stadium.

Smith said he would actually recommend it be hosted indoor to have a “clean field” for the players. “I would want C.J. (Stroud) to have good weather … While it would be difficult to take it away from the ‘Shoe, it’s the right thing to do for the players.”

Smith expects TV partners other than ESPN will bid on the rights to the playoff if/when it expands.

On the new turf design at Ohio Stadium: “We went through the process and took some elements from what fans gave us. We didn’t go crazy, but it was fun to see all the different ideas.” Smith joked that he voted for a paisley field.

Smith noted how Ohio State is already scheduled to play home-and-home games against Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and Washington in the coming years, which is why the scheduling part of the ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 Alliance doesn’t make sense. “I don’t see us making that change.”

Circling back to the potential to host a playoff game, “We want the flexibility to go indoors (because of date and weather).” Notes the key is when the playoffs would actually start.

Smith said he and head basketball coach Chris Holtmann haven’t talked about his contract, which is up in 2025. Said he loves the way he teaches and notes his recruiting efforts are “off the chain.” Smith added he’s “really happy with where we are.”

Smith said the conversations about Big Ten divisions is keeping the status quo or eliminating them entirely. Nothing about reshuffling or redrawing lines.

Smith noted there was a lot of tension within the Big Ten with how to handle the 2020 season during the pandemic, but that things have healed since and the collaboration among conference officials is as strong as it’s ever been.

On the loss to Michigan: “It was hard. It was not something we ever want to experience again and not something we think should ever happen again. Our expectation every year is to win that game.”

Smith said the new turf will be installed this summer. Nothing new planned for the stadium, though. Just enhancing the WiFi, mobile ticketing, etc.

Smith said moving to an employer/employee model for players will change college football entirely. Relationships, terminations, collective bargaining, etc. “The whole game changes.”

Smith said name, image and likeness, cost of attendance, etc. came entirely too late. “Had we done many of those things years ago, we’d be in a different place right now … We’ve been on the defensive as the NCAA forever. I can’t remember when we were ever on the offensive.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari says physical play from No. 16 Tennessee was too much for No. 4 Wildcats

Kentucky basketball saw its six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night at Tennessee, losing 76-63 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both Tyty Washington and Jacob Toppin played for Kentucky despite Washington leaving Saturday's win over Florida early with a lower leg injury and Toppin missing the game with a bad ankle, with head coach John Calipari expressing regret over playing Washington.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Alabama football hiring Derek Dooley and Tennessee fans are already laughing

Nick Saban has added yet another former Tennessee football coach to his Alabama football coaching staff. Twitter is reacting as Derek Dooley is going to Tuscaloosa. The Alabama football program is the perfect place for rehabilitating coaches who are, in fact, not good at winning games. Nick Saban is famous for multiple things, like winning national titles and bringing in some less-than-stellar head coaches to round out his Crimson Tide coaching staff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

2 Former Alabama Quarterbacks Appear To Hate Each Other

A couple of former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks had a very heated exchange on social media this week. Former Alabama quarterbacks Blake Barnett and David Cornwell had a heated back-and-forth on Twitter. Both Barnett and Cornwell were part of the Alabama program in 2016. They both competed for the starting...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
The Spun

Breaking: Coach K Leaves During Game, Duke Issues Update

A troubling situation is developing as the Duke Blue Devils face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. According to multiple reports, trainers checked out Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski several times in the first half. When it came time to come out for the second half, Coach K did not emerge with his team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Funny video of Joe Burrow talking to Rams defenders goes viral

This year’s Super Bowl left Joe Burrow with a bad taste in his mouth. But it definitely wasn’t all negative for him that day. A funny video of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went viral Wednesday after being posted by NFL Game Day All-Access. In the clip, which was from the Super Bowl, Burrow went over to introduce himself to a few Los Angeles Rams defenders while they were on the field together, namely, Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Eric Weddle. He hilariously led by saying, “I’m Joe.”
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban set to hire former SEC head coach at Alabama

Nick Saban and Derek Dooley are reportedly getting the band back together. Dooley is preparing to join Alabama as a senior offensive analyst, according to FootballScoop’s John Brice. He coached under Saban from 2000-06 at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins. After leaving Miami, he became the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Nil
blackchronicle.com

Why did Mike Krzyzewski leave game vs. Wake Forest? Duke head coach exits prior to thrilling finish

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski exited Tuesday night’s ACC matchup against Wake Forest at halftime. The 75-year-old, who is in the midst of his final season with the Blue Devils, was on the sideline for the entire first half but did not return to the court for the second half. Duke shared an update saying Krzyzewski was “not feeling well,” but it didn’t offer any other details.
WAKE FOREST, NC
On3.com

WATCH: Fight breaks out between Kentucky and Tennessee

An altercation, dust-up, fight or bru-ha-ha – however you choose to define it – broke out on the Kentucky bench during the first half against Tennessee on Tuesday night. The series of events started with Volunteers forward John Fulkerson stumbling into the row of Kentucky bench players and ended with multiple technical fouls issued.
NBA
247Sports

Arizona State football declined Spencer Rattler transfer QB pursuit after Jayden Daniels-Herm Edwards meeting

Arizona State football finds itself in a bit of a pickle at quarterback after SunDevilSource.com reported Thursday that three-year starter Jayden Daniels will enter the transfer portal and look to continue his playing career elsewhere than Tempe. And that move perhaps comes as an even larger blow to the program when factoring in a name that ASU reportedly had a realistic shot at landing via the transfer portal but chose not to pursue after further evaluation.
TEMPE, AZ
AthlonSports.com

Jayden Daniels: 15 Potential Transfer Destinations for the Former Arizona State QB

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels plans to enter college football's transfer portal, adding another big name on the market for teams looking for a new signal-caller. Daniels has started for the last three years in Tempe and threw for 2,380 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for 710 yards and six scores for the Sun Devils in 2021. The California native's best season at Arizona State took place in '19, as he accounted for over 3,000 total yards and 20 scores.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
WTRF- 7News

Where people in Ohio are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy