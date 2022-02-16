ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black history in America: White people giveth and white people taketh away

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 3 days ago

Here is black history from your typical white person’s perspective:. 2. War Between the States ended slavery. 3. Some other stuff happened in the 1960s. That’s it. That’s all they got. Remember the late-night host who sent a camera out on the street to ask people...

www.parispi.net

HuffingtonPost

Meet The People Behind The Accounts Preserving Black Fashion History

New York Fashion Week’s fall-winter shows aptly coincide with Black History Month. Blackness is intrinsic to the foundation of style and fashion as we know it today, despite the industry’s reluctant on-again, off-again love affair with Black creatives. As the first day of New York Fashion Week commences...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KVCR NEWS

A machine turns Black people white in the musical 'Black No More'

A new musical inspired by a satirical Afro-futurist novel called , opens off-Broadway Tuesday, presented by the New Group. Set during the Depression, both the book and the musical examine race in America with an outrageous plot device – an inventor comes up with a machine that turns Black people white.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lee Merritt is tired of fighting for dead Black people. That’s why he’s running for Texas attorney general

Lee Merritt is fed up with fighting for justice for dead Black people.Jordan Edwards. Atatiana Jefferson. Botham Jean. Marvin Scott. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Ronald Greene. The high-profile civil rights attorney has made his career in representing a long line of Black men and women who have died as a result of police brutality and racial violence.This last year, he became something of a household name representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black 25-year-old jogger who was chased through a Georgia neighbourhood and shot dead by three white men in February 2020.But, Mr Merritt says the more high-profile cases...
POLITICS
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
The Times

Free workshop teaches white people how to talk about race

The Garden Home Community Library will host 'Depolarizing Conversations About Race' on Saturday, Feb. 26, via Zoom. Garden Home Community Library will host a free virtual workshop on Saturday, Feb. 26, called "Depolarizing Conversations About Race." The skills workshop will be led by Braver Angels, a national nonprofit organization that promotes conversation across political divides. Braver Angels created the program — and organizes the same workshop nationwide — and the library signed up to host its own. The intent of the workshop is to improve the culture of conversations about race, according to the library's website, and "provide a constructive...
PORTLAND, OR
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

'Black and White in Black and White' is an unassuming window to the past

It’s unlikely that anyone would have seen the photos that are hanging in Greeley, Colorado. “Black and White in Black and White,” the newest exhibit at the Greeley History Museum, compiles the rare work of photographer John Johnson. Take this one slow, because there’s more to this exhibit then meets the eye.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Society
WXYZ

Spotlight on the News: Karole White & Sam Klemet, making history at the MAB; & Black history spirits

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 13, Spotlight on the News will interview Karole White, the recently retired President & CEO of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB); and Sam Klemet, the new President & CEO of the MAB. They'll discuss the leadership change at the MAB and their historic roles over our state's television and radio industry. We’ll also introduce our audience to an upcoming Black History Month event with a different kind of twist. Guests will include nationally-acclaimed businesswoman Dia Simms, Co-Founder of Pronghorn, and Detroiter Lazar Favors of Black Spirit Legacy.
DETROIT, MI
Sun-Journal

Eamon White’s tribute to Black History Month

Maine artist and Lewiston art teacher Eamon White recently created a series of vector portraits for Black History Month featuring Black Americans who were impacted by racism and fought to change it. White started using the hashtag #CreateChange after his vector portrait of George Floyd went viral in 2020. He...
LEWISTON, ME

