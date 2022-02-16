ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: Opinion by Lyn Schmidt

By Barb McNeill, Oro Valley
tucson.com
 4 days ago

Re: the Jan. 27 article "Moderates no longer have a voice in...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

Lynn Schmidt column: Americans aren't in a party mood

American voters have been trying to tell political parties and elected officials what they want, and perhaps more importantly, what they don’t want. The question remains: Will they ever listen? Will things ever change?. The Gallup poll has been asking voters the following question at least once a month...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missoulian

Opinion: A letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to the RNC

Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's permission. Having held the same position that you presently occupy two decades ago, I would never have imagined that the day would come when the chair of the Republican National Committee and its members would rebuke and desert two GOP members of the United States House of Representatives, who, consistent with the Constitution, their oath of office and their conscience, have been performing their assigned Congressional duties with honor and integrity pursuant to the lawful passage of a House Resolution.
MONTANA STATE
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: A letter from Marc Racicot to current GOP chair

Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's permission. Having held the same position that you presently occupy two decades ago, I would never have imagined that the day would come when the chair of the Republican National Committee and its members would rebuke and desert two GOP members of the United States House of Representatives, who, consistent with the Constitution, their oath of office and their conscience, have been performing their assigned Congressional duties with honor and integrity pursuant to the lawful passage of a House Resolution.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independents#Democrat#Republican#The Arizona Daily Star
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Exclusive: Sen. Rand Paul demands accountability regarding Restaurant Revitalization Fund debacle

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was intended to “provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.” It was part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. However, like so many things in the Biden administration, it was plagued by chaos, mismanagement, and fiscal irresponsibility. This recklessness has contributed to the country's out-of-control inflation problem. Aware of these mishaps, Sen. Rand Paul has been trying to figure out what went wrong, but he has been thwarted at every attempt. On Wednesday, he took further action and sent a letter to Isabella Casillas Guzman, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, demanding accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry

People on Twitter ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her latest cringe-worthy tweet attacking President Joe Biden. On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”. Some critics reworked the line to mock the lawmaker. Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments,...
COLORADO STATE
Lancaster Online

GOP out of touch with majority opinion [letter]

Throughout the United States, the Republican Party continues to support policies that the majority of its own voters oppose. A 2020 Pew Research Center study found that 80% of Americans — including more than half of GOP voters — believe our government is not doing enough to prevent climate change and say our government should prioritize clean energy. About 80% of Americans in this study also said they want government to limit carbon emissions from power plants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy