Fairless BOE approves new three-year pacts with district staff

By The Independent
 4 days ago

Fairless Board of Education

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Approved an extension of two contracts with the Fairless Education Association. The new thee-year pacts run from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.

DISCUSSION: The board agreed to increase the base salary 2% each year of the contract for both certified and classified employees covered under the two agreements. In addition, staff members will receive a lump-sum payment of 2% in year one and a 1% the second and third years of the contract.

The agreements cover 190 staff members including teachers, cooks, secretaries, bus drivers, aides and custodians.

Superintendent Broc Bidlack said there is still a year remaining on the existing contract, however, the board wanted to show its support for the staff.

A statement from the board of education reads, "By approving the agreement, it demonstrates the strong positive collaboration between the board of education and the Fairless Education Association for the benefit of all Fairless children. The extension provides stability and allows the district to continue the focus of educating the whole child and preparing each student for their future."

OTHER ACTION:

  • Accepted the resignation of Dustin Kilgore, assistant mechanic, effective Feb. 11.
  • Approved 15 staff members be paid up to one-day fringe benefits out of the American Rescue Plan funding for math boot camp.
  • Rescinded a junior high track stipend contract to Karin Cibella for the 2021-22 school year.
  • Approved one-year stipends to certified personnel Brian Schultz, head girls’ golf coach; Stephen Hrynko, reserve baseball; and Danielle Perich, middle school drama.
  • Issued one-year stipends to non-teachers or non-coaches Julie Tull, head softball; Kayla Slutz, assistant softball; Kathy Marchand, track volunteer; Jennifer Wade, head volleyball (2022-2023), Larry Carter, assistant baseball; and James Eberly, reserve baseball.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6:15 p.m. March 15 at 11885 Navarre Road, Brewster.

BARB LIMBACHER

