Coming soon to CBS Sports Network…Being Jerry Recco?

WFAN’s morning show is titled Boomer & Gio, but it’s clear to anyone who listens that Misters Esiason and Giannotti are not just the only stars.

Hopefully, you had a chance to sit down with a Bradley Brew Project-exclusive Al’s Boring Beer to read Newsday’s Neil Best’s recent profile on Al “Hughes” Dukes – but on the heels of that, we learned today that when Rutgers hosts Illinois tonight at the RAC, the fine folks at CBS Sports Network will be following around the team’s radio voice…none other than 2021 New Jersey Sportscaster of the Year, Jerry Recco!

The Warm-Up Show now has TWO bona fide New York City media moguls as hosts…and while we wait for THE Eddie Scozzare to get his due, take a listen to this morning’s segment about Jerry’s very own follow-along!

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch