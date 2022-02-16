ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ben Carson coming to Mississippi coast: Can you get tickets to see him speak?

By Laurel Thrailkill, Hattiesburg American
 4 days ago

This year's speaker at William Carey University 's Tradition Campus Annual Scholarship Dinner is a big name in politics and medicine, so WCU officials are planning for a large crowd.

The Scholarship Dinner will feature Dr. Ben Carson , a one-time presidential hopeful and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in President Donald Trump's cabinet.

The university anticipates the April 26 event at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi , will be sold out, said Jenifer Freridge, WCU Tradition Campus advancement officer. More than 1,000 tickets will be available.

"We really wanted to reach out to Dr. Carson because of the event being a medical event and he being one of the greatest surgeons we've ever had," Lynne Houston, WCU associate vice president for university enhancement said.

The event will honor health care workers and the challenges they have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uT283_0eGOeyR700

Carson's visit to the state comes less than two months ahead of the Mississippi Republican primaries in June.

"Dr. Carson exemplifies what it means to truly serve one’s family, community and country," Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux said. "We are excited to welcome him back to Mississippi and are looking forward to his powerful message of resilience, patriotism and service."

Carson , who sought the Republican nomination for president but dropped out in March 2016 He served in Trump's cabinet from 2017 to 2021.

Carson also is considered a pioneer in the field of neurosurgery. When he became director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in 1984, the 33-year-old was the youngest chief of pediatric neurosurgery in the U.S.

After he retired, he began teaching neurosurgery, oncology, plastic surgery and pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Carson is the author of six bestselling books, including an autobiography and personal philosophies of success. Some of these books include "Gifted Hands," "Think Big: Unleashing Your Potential for Excellence" and "You Have a Brain: A Teen's Guide to T.H.I.N.K. B.I.G."

Carson isn't the only big name to speak at a WCU event. Other notable people who have spoken at the university's events include former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia , former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft , former U.S. District Judge Charles Pickering , Brett and Deanna Favre and some Mississippi governors, Houston said.

What is that smell?: Hattiesburg is hiring an 'odor consultant' to find out

Tickets for the event are $150 per person for general admission or $1,500 per reserved table of 10. For ticket information, contact Freridge at 228-1853 or jfreridge@wmcarey.edu.

Contact reporter Laurel Thrailkill at lthrailkill@ga nnett.com or on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Ben Carson coming to Mississippi coast: Can you get tickets to see him speak?

Comments / 22

xFIELDxOFxSTONEx
1d ago

why would you want to pay money to see him. it was painful enough having to see him for free in tv.

Reply
3
