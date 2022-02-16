ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

School bus driver in St. Lucie County jailed on child pornography-related charges

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOzo6_0eGOed9600

PORT ST. LUCIE — A school bus driver for St. Lucie Public Schools was arrested Tuesday by Port St. Lucie police on 10 child pornography-related charges, a news release states.

Kenneth Knotts, 56, was arrested on five counts each of possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography by an electronic device.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any local children were victims of Knotts,” police stated. “St. Lucie Public Schools immediately removed Knotts from his duties and he will be recommended for termination.”

Extensive network to combat illegal material exists: Child pornography arrests showcase national prevalence of illicit material

Suspected 'chop shop': Stolen vehicles found off Angle Road in St. Lucie County

Child pornography conviction: Stuart man sentenced to 37 years in federal prison

Investigators executed a search warrant at his home in the 1900 block of Southwest Lennox Street.

Police began investigating after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person uploading child pornography to a server.

Detectives identified the person as Knotts.

“A review of the digital content uploaded to the online server revealed five sexually explicit images of children,” police stated.

Knotts was held Wednesday in the St. Lucie County jail on $75,000 bond, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: School bus driver in St. Lucie County jailed on child pornography-related charges

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden vow to alienate Putin as 'pariah' faces challenges

President Biden on Thursday vowed to make Russian President Vladimir Putin a pariah among the international community, with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine drawing wide condemnation for blowing up an international order meant to ensure peace in the wake of World War II. But that condemnation wasn’t universal. The...
POTUS
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Lucie County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

President Biden has decided who he will be nominating to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer , multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. The news outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#County Jail#Bus Driver#Crime
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

1K+
Followers
930
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy