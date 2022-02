The bond market went nuts Thursday, sending interest rates surging. But the market looks to have gotten ahead of itself. Why it matters: The extraordinary run-up in rates makes sense if you believe the Federal Reserve is going to react to the somewhat-higher-than-expected January inflation figures with a sense of panic. But that's not the pattern the central bank's leaders, and particularly chair Jerome Powell, have displayed throughout the last year — so the shift in expectations looks to be overblown.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO