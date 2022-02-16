ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City of Fort Worth officials screening film ‘This Is My Story’ on Feb. 17

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWV5Z_0eGOdZbH00

FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — To honor Black History Month, the City of Fort Worth’s Diversity & Inclusion Department will host a virtual screen of the film ‘This Is My Story’ on Feb. 17.

The short film is a video project from Dev’n Goodman, asking Black men living in Fort Worth, “When have you been silenced?” It follows the stories of three men, an educator, an event planner and a peer service coordinator.

The film’s director will be present during the screening and will host a panel discussion after the screen.

Officials have the screen set for noon to 1 p.m. and will broadcast the film live on the city’s website and on the city’s YouTube channel. For more information, click here.

DALLAS, TX
