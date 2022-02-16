ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County voters can get free rides to polls for early voting, Election Day

FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — City of Fort Worth officials say that Tarrant Country voters will be able to get free rides to the polls on Trinity Metro, Arlington’s Via and other transit services throughout early voting and on Election Day (March 1).

All riders have to do is show their registration card or current Texas ID and they qualify for the free ride to a polling place.

“It is crucial that people get out to vote in the primary election, and access to transportation should not be a barrier to getting to polling locations,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said in a news release on the City of Fort Worth website . “We are pleased to be able to once again offer free rides, including accessible services for the elderly and mobility-impaired, through this partnership.”

The services included in this program are:

  • Trinity Metro’s bus routes
  • ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services
  • ACCESS paratransit
  • Tarrant County Transportation Services
  • Northeast Transportation Services
  • Arlington’s Via
  • Handitran

For more information on the program, click here.

TRAFFIC
KDAF

After ‘Dr. Death,’ disciplinary records still a secret, despite state law

A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. Patients wishing to research their doctors ahead of time will likely find incomplete, inaccurate and missing disciplinary actions — information that exists but kept secret from public view.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

Famous actors from Texas

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.
TEXAS STATE
