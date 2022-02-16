ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Shares Slump As Investments To Beef Up Streaming Spook Investors

By Eva Mathews, Tiyashi Datta
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of ViacomCBS Inc, rebranded as Paramount Global, plunged 21% on Wednesday to their lowest in over a year, after the media company's earnings miss and its move to ramp up investments in streaming raised questions over its ability to stay profitable. The company was a late entrant to...

