MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings have officially announced Super Bowl champion Kevin O’Connell as the team’s new head coach. In a message posted Wednesday on the Vikings website, O’Connell said that he “could not be more excited” to be coming to Minnesota. “So great to have you guys aboard,” he said. “Can’t wait to see everyone out at U.S. Bank Stadium this year. Skol Vikings!” O’Connell comes to Minnesota after a two-year stint as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, who just beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The 10th head coach in franchise history. Welcome to Minnesota, Kevin...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO