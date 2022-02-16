ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Swansea cult hero Michu says Erling Haaland has told him where he wants to play amid Man Utd and City transfer interest

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kg8tI_0eGObLhb00

SWANSEA hero Michu has hinted that Erling Haaland prefers a move to Spain over the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund ace has been linked with a number of top clubs including Prem duo Manchester City and Manchester United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106LBa_0eGObLhb00
Haaland is said to prefer a move to Spain over England Credit: GETTY

But Haaland is said to prefer a move to Spain, where both Barcelona and Real Madrid are eyeing rebuilds, according to Swansea cult hero Michu.

Michu told Spanish radio station Cadener Ser: "He gave me the feeling that he was looking for a sporting project that would last for many years and he told me: he wants to go to Spain.

"The sporting project is more important to him than the financial aspect.”

Haaland also reportedly owns a house in Spain, as revealed by his agent Mino Raiola.

The super agent said late last year: "At the moment you cannot talk about anything, if you want about Christmas.

"I am not talking about the market, because it is too early.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

"[Haaland] likes, loves, Spain. Especially his house here. It is too early to know where he is going to play next year.

"It's not good to talk about that either."

The player could be picked up for a bargain fee of £65million.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Real Madrid ‘submit final Erling Haaland transfer bid’ with Man Utd, City and Chelsea all in hunt for Dortmund striker

REAL MADRID have submitted a 'final offer' for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, reports say. The Spanish giants are leading the chase for Haaland, 21, despite Premier League clubs also fighting for the Norwegian international's signature. And Spanish outlet Sport say the striker's representatives have been in talks with Madrid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Michu
Person
Mino Raiola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea City#Barcelona#Swansea#The Premier League#Borussia Dortmund#Real Madrid#Spanish#Cadener Ser
The US Sun

Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?

SONGWRITER and guitarist, Scotty Wray, was known for his work alongside country star, Miranda Lambert. Wray passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, Lambert announced. Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?. Country music's familiar face, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, after...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Byron Allen’s wife Jennifer Lucas?

His wife is also a successful businesswoman who has also managed to earn her own reputation. Jennifer Lucas is a TV show producer, writer, and actress by profession. Some of her notable works include 47 Meters Down, Replicas, and Boss Level. As of February 2022, she has an estimated net worth of about $5million.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Who is Collin Raye and how old is he?

SINGER Collin Raye is well-known for his country music throughout the years. His brother, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Collin Raye, 61, born Floyd Elliot Wray from De Queen, Arkansas, is a country music singer known for his album, All I Can Be. Raye was once...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

NBA Dunk Contest 2022: Who won?

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday, February 18, 2022. The 2022 slam dunk contest saw athleticism taken to a whole new level with innovative dunks. After a night of creative display of innovative dunks, Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks eventually won the dunk contest with a one-handed dunk.
NBA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
328K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy