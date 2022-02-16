ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police arrest man suspected in Kan. double fatal shooting

WICHITA (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting two people to death in Wichita earlier this...

Public Safety
