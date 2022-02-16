RGT lets you ride your own routes and compete with others

Stay warm outdoors—even in winter—with the ewool PRO+ heated vest. Designed for active lifestyles, it’s ideal for things like skiing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and snowboarding. In fact, it provides up to 52 watts of warming power in only 3 seconds. Designed with large heating elements on the front and back, as well as some in the lumbar region, it covers you for all-around torso warmth. With a lightweight profile, it is easy to wear the PRO+ under a jacket for an added layer, and its stretch-fit design keeps it comfortable and snug. Moreover, it has a 70-watt flat battery to last during any activity, and the expandable battery pocket actually has room for the double battery kit. With this kit, you’ll get 14 hours of continuous heat. And, if you’re near a power source, simply connect it to a 12V DC outlet for heat that never ends.
