ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A conversation with Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO, Snowflake

MIT Technology Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud...

www.technologyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIT Technology Review

Vanguard transforms the retirement industry with hyper-personalization

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." Read this exclusive story featuring Amber Czonstka, head of institutional investor advice and client experience at Vanguard, speaking about the journey taken with Infosys to reshape the corporate retirement plan experience for their clients.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

New Rio Tinto chairman weighing CEO Stausholm's future - Reuters

Barton could remove Stausholm if he decides Rio would benefit from a leader who was not in the upper levels of the organization in recent years, according to the report. Rio Tinto recently released a highly critical report, commissioned by Stausholm, that described a culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the miner, including 21 allegations of rape, attempted rape or sexual assault.
BUSINESS
MIT Technology Review

The power of AI and cloud—evolution meets convergence

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." In an interview with Dr. Sally Eaves, a global strategic advisor on digital transformation, Balakrishna D.R., EVP, head of AI and automation, Infosys, explores the drivers of change in AI and cloud, and how it is impacting enterprise strategic development.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infosys
MIT Technology Review

Cloud banking: How best to avoid an IT crash

Vishal Salvi, SVP and CISO at Infosys, explains how cloud adoption in banking needs to be adopted with rigor. In a third interview with Bill Mew, digital ethics campaigner and CEO of CrisisTeam.co.uk, Salvi highlights how banks need to address complexity and dependencies in IT.
ECONOMY
MIT Technology Review

Innovative pricing for ERP-as-a-service

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." An effective way to estimate a fair price is multiple linear regression-based approaches that consider the complexities from both supply and demand perspectives.
ECONOMY
MIT Technology Review

Streamlining pharma drug launches with data and analytics

Pharma companies are recognizing the need for focused and better-segmented targeting for successful product launches. Building on enterprise-ready cloud platform-driven capabilities means more flexibility, faster deployment and time to market, and more impactful outcomes.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MIT Technology Review

Embrace digital transformation with engineering cloud for tangible business values

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." Abhishek Goyal, vice president and global practice head for digital engineering at Infosys, explains the concept of engineering cloud and walks us through the trends, best practices, and solutions in the cloud for transforming engineering functions in product enterprises.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MIT Technology Review

Assuring digital trust: Cybersecurity imperatives in the new normal

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." A fireside chat at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, featuring Vishal Salvi, CISO and head of cybersecurity, Infosys, along with several leading CxOs who discuss how to assure digital trust in an uncertain world.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy