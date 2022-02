Some people take a vacation to get away from home, but this mega-million dollar Lake Michigan estate is like living a vacation every single day. This mega-mansion is currently on the market for $6.9M in New Buffalo, Michigan. Location is truly everything, and this gem is located in the beautiful Lake Michigan community of Grand Beach, which is central to everything lake life and more. It's also just an hour's drive from Chicago. The area is prime for water sports, beach life, shopping, dining, and just about anything else you desire.

NEW BUFFALO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO