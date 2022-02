A year ago, Accelecom CEO David Flessas said, "...if we’re not growing exponentially a year from now, we didn’t do it right." They must have got it right. After all, the Louisville company created to manage commercial access to KentuckyWired's statewide fiber network is looking to invest $100 million over the next year to support the growth of the network.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO