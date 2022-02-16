District investigating claims of racist taunts toward visiting high school basketball team

Shaymus McLaughlin

Some people in a high school basketball crowd are being accused of taunting visiting players, many of whom are students of color, with monkey noises during a close game.

The racist chants happened at the girl's basketball game between Robbinsdale Cooper and New Prague in New Prague Tuesday night, according to accounts.

One public Facebook post, shared more than 450 times, says some adults and students supporting the home New Prague team "started to make loud MONKEY NOISES," directed at the Robbinsdale Cooper players, as the tightly contested game neared its end.

The post's author, Dennis Williamson, says he and other coaches went into the crowd to ask the attendees to stop.

"I am very disgusted by many of the Fans of New Prague and someone should be held accountable!" he wrote. "I am sick to my stomach that our girls had to witness the distasteful and ugly side of people who have no home training."

The game was streamed live on YouTube, though there are moments during which the stream cuts out or hiccups. There are several times during the stream where low-octave noises and taunts from the crowd are clearly directed toward Cooper players, though the audio isn't of sufficient quality to make out precisely what is being said.

After the game ends, someone with the visiting team approaches someone in the crowd and gestures repeatedly for them to stop the continued chanting. Another individual in a Cooper jersey grabs his arm to direct him the other way.

Tim Dittberner, superintendent with New Prague Area Schools, said in a statement to Bring Me The News they're "aware of allegations" surrounding the game.

"We take these allegations very seriously and are having an outside firm conduct a thorough investigation," he continued. "If they are substantiated, the district will take prompt and appropriate action. We have a policy prohibiting racial violence and discrimination and strive to provide an environment that is welcoming to all."

He did not respond to a follow-up question about the outside firm.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Robbinsdale Area Schools as well.

Robbinsdale Cooper Senior High is majority non-white. About 42% of its students identify as Black, while just over 19.5% are Hispanic, according to the National Center for Education statistics. New Prague Senior High is predominantly white, with just 6% of the population students of color.

The incident comes in the same week Minnetonka High School's girls' basketball team is embroiled in its own racism controversy, prompting the head coach to step back on Tuesday.