5th annual Mardi Gras 5k and kids half-mile race Saturday morning

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday, February 19, the 5th Annual Mardi Gras 5K & Kids’ Half-Mile will take place in Jefferson Parish.

The event, hosted by the Orleans Track Club will begin at 9:30 a.m. to kick off Family Gras weekend.

The race will start and finish at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Causeway Boulevard in front of Lakeside Shopping Center.

Race participants will line up on eastbound Veterans Memorial Boulevard at North Causeway Boulevard, then proceed down Veterans Memorial Boulevard, take a left on northbound Bonnabel Boulevard, left on West Esplanade Avenue, a left on southbound Bonnabel Boulevard, and a right on eastbound Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The race’s finish will coincide with the 1 p.m. start of Family Gras, Jefferson Parish’s annual free weekend celebration of Carnival, costuming, and concerts.

Light refreshments and beer will be available for participants after the race.

Online registration for the Mardi Gras 5K & Kids’ Half Mile is now closed, but those who wish to participate can register during early packet pickup on Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18 from 3-6 p.m. at the Louisiana Running & Walking Company (4153 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119).

Registration will also be available at the race site starting at 8 a.m. on race morning.

Late registration is $40 for all 5K participants and $25 for Kids’ Half-Mile participants. Shirts, shirt sizes, and finisher medals are not guaranteed for late registrants.

Runners and walkers of all speeds from throughout the region are encouraged to participate.

For more information, visit runnotc.org or contact the New Orleans Track Club at 504-304-2326 or notc@runnotc.org .

