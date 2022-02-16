ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer House’s Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Adopt 2 Rescue Pups: Photos

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0xxZ_0eGOXhqn00
Courtesy of Kyle Cooke/Instagram

Pet parents! Nearly five months after Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula tied the knot, the pair have expanded their brood with two new puppies.

“It’s official — we adopted our rescue dogs ❤️🐕 Everyone meet Reese & Ryder,” Cooke, 39, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, February 15, alongside a slideshow of photos of the pooches. “Amanda slept with them for a week because they would cry alone —sometimes in the pen, sometimes on the floor by their side.”

The Loverboy cofounder, who started dating his 30-year-old Summer House costar in 2015, gushed about his wife’s nurturing spirit in his post.

“I always knew she would be an amazing mom but I underestimated how much joy these little girls would bring her as a dog mom, and how much love she would give them in return,” Cooke continued in his social media upload.

The pair, who previously fostered Reese and Ryder, adopted the canines from Waldo’s Rescue Pen in New York.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the world’s greatest girl dog dad. That’s right—these two foster pups are officially ours and watching Kyle love and care for them the last few months has made me love him even more than I thought was possible,” Batula wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 14, alongside her own photo slideshow. “I love you more and more each day my 🍪 and I can’t wait to continue growing this little family with you 💕.”

Cooke replied to his wife’s note: “Aweeeee love you babe. This is quite the compilation (really second guessing my work from home attire tho 😂).”

The Bravo costars, who got engaged in September 2018, exchanged vows three years later. Their wedding has been a major storyline throughout season 6 of Summer House.

“It was like goosebumps. I was like a ball of nerves, but in that moment, everything was perfect,” Cooke exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 about their nuptials. “It’s exactly how you want it to feel. And I was certainly teary-eyed several times during the ceremony, but I managed to pull through.”

Batula was equally emotional on the big day, which took place at her parents’ house and was attended by many members of the Summer House and Winter House casts.

“There were a lot of tears also leading up to the wedding, just like emotions and stress and breakdowns for no reason,” she told Us in October 2021. “I definitely cried randomly [while] writing my vows. I just, like, all of a sudden started crying. … I think everyone was very, very, very excited to be together. Instead of everyone going to the designated area we had before the ceremony, everyone kind of went right to the bar and started early.”

Scroll below to meet Cooke and Batula’s four-legged bundles of joy:

