The Red Sox have signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish to a minor-league contract, a source confirmed Sunday. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Danish, 27, is a former White Sox second-round pick who has bounced around a bit in recent years. Once a highly regarded prospect out of Durant High School in the Tampa area, Danish was taken with the 55th pick in the 2013 draft, then worked his way up before debuting in the majors in 2016. He had brief stints in the bigs for three straight years from 2016 to 2018, accumulating a 4.85 ERA (7 earned runs in 13 innings) while striking out 11 batters in 13 innings.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO