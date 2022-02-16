ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Says Winning Daytona 500 Is ‘Top of the To-Do List’

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8Fia_0eGOXDZ700

NASCAR star Kyle Busch can’t seem to figure out the Daytona International Speedway, but that won’t keep him from trying. His races at NASCAR’s most famous track have been plagued with some bad luck and some bad decisions. After 16 starts, Busch remains winless in the Cup’s annual season-opener.

The two-time Cup Series champion has won at just about every stop on the circuit in his decade-plus career. He has even won a few smaller races, including polls and exhibitions, at the famous Speedway; just never after the all-important Daytona 500.

He gets the chance to end the head-scratching skid this Sunday during the 64th running of The Great American Race.

“It’s at the top of the to-do list,” Busch said. “That box has not yet been checked, so it’s the top one. I don’t think there’s anything else higher than that, not even close to as high as that.”

Nothing measures as closely to Daytona because Busch has conquered most everything else NASCAR can offer. He has 222 wins across NASCAR’s top three series, with 59 of those coming at the top-tier Cup level. He has won an incredible eight times at Bristol and six times at Richmond. Daytona, though, remains just out of reach; which must be frustrating, given the clout that accompanies even one 500 win for a career.

“When we check that box, where does it stack in regards to career accomplishments?” Busch asked rhetorically. “I mean, it’s going to be near the top. I don’t know if it’s as much as the championship, but it’s definitely going to be top of race wins for sure.

“It’s a big win, would love to be able to accomplish that. I don’t want to make excuses, but there’s a lot of guys that have been greats in our sport that did not win that race. So I would not like to go down as one of those guys. But we’ll work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Kyle Busch isn’t the only star who struggled for his first Daytona 500

Tony Stewart, Rusty Wallace, and Mark Martin never summited the mountain in their respective careers. Busch’s older brother, Kurt, needed 16 attempts to finally win the big one. NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup champ Dale Earnhardt won in his 20th attempt — one of the great moments in the history of racing.

The talented but oft-controversial Busch will never be a sentimental favorite the likes of Earnhardt, but he certainly has the chops to win. Frankly, nobody would be surprised to see him get off the snide and add to his trophy collection, even if they won’t be pulling for it to happen.

Just last year, Busch was running near the front when Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski took him out (along with a chunk of the field) in the final laps.

“I’ve been in prime position to win it late in the race and just circumstances happen,” Busch said. “I’ve been oh so close, really near the end of a run or end of the race, and just haven’t been able to get it done. It’ll happen when it happens. You can’t force it.

“You can be running third and spin somebody and win. Or you can be running fourth and have the top three get caught up in a wreck and win. So really you just have to try to dodge the wreck at the end because we all know that’s inevitable. It’s going to happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Wants Both Bubba Wallace & Kurt Busch’s Cars in Playoffs

This weekend is a big one for NASCAR. The Daytona 500 sets the tone for the beginning of the season, Denny Hamlin wants his 23XI team to excel. With Kurt Busch joining Bubba Wallace this season, 23XI has a team on the track now. A duo that has some great experience in NASCAR and the Cup Series. With the big win last season at Talladega, Wallace is in a position that is almost do-or-die this year. Fans and naysayers want to see some results. He finished 21st last season, his best finish in the Cup Series. It only takes a little effort to move further up.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Celebrates Her ‘Biggest Blessing’ in Sweet Pics With Her Daughter

Fame can change a person, which is why so many couples who were together before one or both partners found fame don’t make it. However, this couldn’t be more untrue in the case of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. Mahomes and Matthews started as high school sweethearts, and their relationship has only grown stronger over the years, despite Mahomes becoming a first-round draft pick in the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Rusty Wallace
Person
Mark Martin
Person
Joey Logano
CBS Sports

2022 Daytona 500 odds, predictions: Surprising NASCAR picks by model that nailed Kyle Larson's wins

The 2022 Daytona 500 starting grid is set after qualifying on Wednesday and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday. On Sunday, a pair of Hendrick Motorsports teammates will be on the front row of the 2022 Daytona 500 starting lineup. Kyle Larson is on the pole and Alex Bowman will be on the outside, but they'll be followed by seven Fords after the manufacturer dominated on Thursday. Roush Fenway teammates Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski won the Twin 150s at Daytona International Speedway and will try to band together against the front row Chevys when the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Speedway
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Once Featured ‘Reacher’ Star Willa Fitzgerald in an Episode

Reacher actress Willa Fitzgerald once guest-starred on the hit police procedural Blue Bloods in a 2014 episode. The episode, titled “The Bogeyman,” follows Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny as he tries to find the source of a heroin epidemic. This leads him to a party where he encounters Lacey Sutherland played by Willa Fitzgerald. The teenager is trying to destroy evidence of drug use when she gets discovered. Of course, her parents are convinced she’s a model citizen.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Riley Keough Looks Like a Spitting Image of Elvis Presley in Throwback Photos

In a series of throwback snapshots, Riley Keough is looking like a spitting image of her grandfather and music legend Elvis Presley. Earlier this week, Hollywood Life published a series of images that feature Riley Keough alongside her family. This includes some snapshots of her late grandfather. Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The couple met in the late 1950s and married in 1967. They eventually divorced in 1973.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Remembers ‘Volatile Moment’ With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood, recalled a moment when things got “volatile” on the “Fury” movie set with Shia LaBeouf. The actor recently talked to Insider via The Hollywood Reporter about the 2014 film. He remembered the tense war drama’s one scene upset LaBeouf and Brad Pitt. In it, Eastwood was supposed to crew tobacco and spit it on the group’s tank.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

405K+
Followers
42K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy