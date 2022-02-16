ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Billboard Music Awards Date Announced

By Madison Miller
 4 days ago
It’s award season and there is a lot to look forward to in 2022. From the Emmys, Oscars, Grammys, and more, artists, actors, and all-around talented folks are going to get the praise they rightfully deserve. One of the popular awards shows would be the Billboard Music Awards.

Deadline reports that both NBC and MRC Live & Alternative have announced the plans for the 2022 award ceremony. It will take place on Sunday, May 15. It will be from 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT on NBC this year.

The party is going down in Las Vegas for the major music award ceremony. The state of Nevada just lifted its mask mandate last week, which means it’s a go-to spot for several ceremonies in the coming months.

The plan is to broadcast the BBMAs from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. As of now, there is no host or performers made known to the public. That information will come out in the next few weeks.

Unlike some other award ceremonies, the Billboard Music Awards follow a specific formula to get people their recognition. The nominees and winners are actually based on how fans are interacting with the different artists’ music. This includes streaming numbers, album and digital music sales, touring, radio airplay, and more. It’s all tracked diligently by Billboard over the course of the year.

It makes sense, given the Billboard charts have been a major way of ranking an artist’s success and influence since 1940. This ceremony allows Billboard to match artists with the deserving award, according to data.

One of the most prestigious awards is the ICON award. This measures the artist’s impact on music as a whole.

Each year someone else seems to dominate. The Weeknd was at the top with 10 wins in 2021. Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award and Pink got the prestigious ICON Award mentioned earlier.

More on the Grammy Award Ceremony

When it comes to music awards, nothing is going to top the Grammys.

According to Variety, the Recording Academy just released the lineup for Grammy Week. These are the days full of events that lead up to the 64th annual ceremony. Similar to the Billboard Music Awards, the Grammys will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3. It will be available to watch through CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

The festivities start on March 28. Different events like the Grammy in the Schools Fest, the MusiCares Music on a Mission, Grammy U Masterclass With Hannah Lux Davis, The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration, and other important events are all scheduled.

The actual ceremony will start at 8:30 p.m. PT.

Jon Batiste is the most-nominated artist with 11 total nods. Then it’s Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Doja Cat tied with eight each. Both Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven nominations each.

