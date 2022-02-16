ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tennessee Point Guards Two Of The Nation’s Top Freshmen

By Ryan Schumpert
rockytopinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCAAM 2/15 Recap: Villanova Takes Down Providence In Close Game 84-89 Tennessee’s freshmen point guards Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler continued their outstanding seasons Tuesday night, combining for 31 points, 10 assists and just three turnovers in the Vols’ win over No. 4 Kentucky. The Vols have...

www.rockytopinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Jemele Hill Shares Her Recommended Punishment For Juwan Howard

Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Cousy
Connecticut Post

No. 16 Tennessee, No. 23 Arkansas two of SEC's hottest teams

A look at weekend action around the Southeastern Conference:. Two of the SEC’s hottest teams face off as No. 16 Tennessee (19-6, 10-3) visits No. 23 Arkansas (20-6, 9-4). The host Razorbacks have won 10 of 11 and are ranked for the first time since Dec. 13 at No. 24. Arkansas is coming off a 76-57 defeat of Missouri to stand third behind the Volunteers, who have won five in a row. Tennessee topped No. 4 Kentucky 76-63 on Tuesday night to forge a second-place tie (for now) behind No. 2 Auburn. Meanwhile, Kentucky (2-15, 10-3) looks to get back on track at home against No. 25 Alabama (17-9, 7-6) after its six-game winning streak ended in Knoxville. The Wildcats won 66-55 two weeks ago in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide rejoined The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday for the first time since Jan. 3 at No. 15 and outlasted Mississippi State 80-75 on Wednesday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Point Guard#Gonzaga#Dbpr
InsideHook

Feuding Michigan and Wisconsin Coaches Spark Post-Game Brawl

A brawl during or after a sporting event is never a high point for those involved, and one that’s kicked off by coaches arguing can be even more frustrating to watch. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what happened after a Michigan/Wisconsin basketball game on Sunday afternoon. Wisconsin were the victors by a score of 77-63. AnESPN report lays out the details: when the game was over, both teams were lining up to shake hands. As that took place, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said something to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, and their conversation quickly grew heated. More and more players and team staff joined them, and eventually Howard struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Cue the brawl, in which players from both teams were involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: Juwan Howard Throws Punch After Sunday’s Game

Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard is likely going to be facing some major punishment from the Big Ten Conference. On Sunday afternoon, Howard appeared to throw a punch at a Wisconsin staff member following his team’s loss. Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard appeared to...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy