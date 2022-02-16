ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dexter: New Blood’: Showtime Donates $100,000 to Seneca-Iroquois National Museum Where Show Is Filmed

By Chase Thomas
 4 days ago
It’s hard to believe, but “Dexter: New Blood” has already come and gone on Showtime. The return of Dexter Morgan to the small screen was a smash-hit for the network. The show returned to give folks closure on the character. Well, now that the show is complete, Showtime donated $100,000 to Seneca-Iroquois National Museum where the show was filmed.

It was a very different locale than where folks first met Dexter Morgan. Instead of Miami, Dexter found himself with a new name in a new place up north in the frigid cold. The funds will help the museum in a multitude of ways. It will help in digitizing the archives on the Seneca Nation and help the museum’s cultural center, too.

Dr. Joe Stahlman, who is the director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum told Variety, “I’m excited to receive this gift from Showtime, which demonstrates its commitment to the preservation of heritage.” He continued, “We can’t wait to begin the digitization of media – some of which has not been viewed in decades.”

Clyde Phillips on ‘Dexter: New Blood’

“Dexter: New Blood” was an interesting addition to the Showtime universe. Viewers got the chance to see what Dexter had been up to all these years after faking his own death in Miami. The story was never meant to go on for several more seasons. It needed to end, so it did. However, the wrench in all of it was Harrison, Dexter’s only son.

Phillips told Deadline, “Yes. We knew this had to happen, and I think it had to happen for the audience as much as for the character. To see him get caught time and time again and get out of it at a time and time again is a disservice to the audience. And I think there’s a certain truth in this storytelling, in authenticity in the storytelling.”

It was something that needed to end. Fans needed closure. He could not continue to get away with his crimes. Dexter had to move on at some point.

Phillips continued, “So early on when I went to go and speak with Michael, it was about two and a half years ago in early July 2019, I told him my ideas. We met after I received a call from Showtime president Gary Levine who told me they were interested in revisiting this. Michael gave me a big hug and told me, “I’m in.” He knew how this would end.”

It all came together for the show. Michael loved it. Still, it was a long time coming. It did not happen right away. The man who played Dexter knew how the story ended. They needed to revisit the character. You can watch “Dexter: New Blood” on Showtime.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

