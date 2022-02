Will Tua with his limited physical abilities be able to run an offense different from the RPO or will Mike McDaniel tailor an offense for Tua with some RPO elements in it?. Hey Jorge, if you look at the 49ers offense the last few years with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB, you didn’t see a whole lot of shots downfield but rather an emphasis on the running game and short passing. That plays into Tua’s strengths as a QB, with or without RPO elements.

