The College Football Playoff will likely expand at some point, but the current four-team format is not going to change anytime soon. In a statement on Friday, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock announced that the format of the tournament will remain unchanged for at least four more years. The CFP’s 12-year contract with ESPN runs through 2025, and there will be no playoff expansion prior to that.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO