The Galaxy S22 can remove shadows and reflections from photos with a tap

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObject Eraser got an upgrade on Samsung's One UI 4.1 for the Galaxy S22 family. You can now erase shadows and reflections with a single button press. This feature will likely make its way to other Samsung phones in the future. If a reflection in the glass or dark...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 1

Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Next Web

Samsung keeping its phones up-to-date for 4 years is a goddamn blessing

Samsung held its Unpacked event last night, launching the new Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets. However, the most eye-catching announcement was that the company will provide four years of software updates to selected devices, as well as five years of security patches. This is...
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Huge iPad deal: Apple's 2021 iPad hits lowest price at Amazon

For many of us, January probably isn't the best time to go buying a new tablet, even if there is money to be saved. Thankfully it's now February and Amazon is still offering its great deal on Apple's 2021 iPad with 256GB storage. Right now it's down to just $449, from its original price of $479. That's Amazon's lowest ever price for this iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Samsung and Android Phones?

When it comes time to buy a new smartphone, it's easy to get confused. There are so many smartphones available—different operating systems, manufacturers, variants, specifications, and so on. If you don't keep up to date with technology, how are you meant to know what's what?. One common point of...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

How to use the iPhone 13 Pro’s in-camera macro toggle

When the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max launched, the addition of the new f/1.8 ultrawide lens and its macro lens was among the camera system upgrades we were most excited about. At last, the iPhone could shoot macro photos, years after Android cameras like the Galaxy 21 Ultra have had them. A lens that has a focus distance as close as 2cm, captures crisp detail, and works with video modes? Hell yes.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

You can still pre-order the Galaxy S22 with launch day delivery

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S22 line of smartphones this week, and you can pre-order one now. While the hype reached its peak during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event Wednesday, the phone didn’t completely sell out. That’s the beauty of the pre-order process! Pre-ordering even gets you a few fantastic bonuses, like extra storage and a sweet discount. So if you know you’ll eventually upgrade, you should snag this deal now.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

5 shady battery tricks smartphone brands got caught doing

Whether it's misleading users about charging time or lying about wattage, smartphone OEMs are guilty of sketchy practices. Smartphone brands can be very tricky when it comes to how they communicate certain features and market their wares. Pumped-up numbers look good, after all. It must be said, though, that manufacturers often step up their shady tactics when it comes to the battery.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy S22 & S22+ smartphones have dynamic cameras for day and night use

Capture memories clearly—even at night—with the Samsung Galaxy S22 & S22+ smartphones. Designed with pro-grade AI dynamic cameras, they boast advanced intelligent image processing. Dubbed Nightography features, they have a larger sensor than their predecessor and let in more light, highlight details, and show off colors. Moreover, you’ll love the Auto Framing feature that tracks up to 10 people, automatically focusing on them. Powered by advanced VDIS technology, the devices minimize vibrations for smooth footage. Furthermore, with Portrait mode, AI Stereo Depth Map, a 4 nm processor, and 25W fast charging—or 45W fast charging for the S22+—they boast so many features that make life on the go easier. Beyond all this, they also have a Dynamic AMOLED5 2X display. And the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1″ display while the Galaxy S22+ is 6.6″. Finally, you’ll love their sustainability-conscious designs with bold color choices, including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and more.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 to use plastic from recycled fishing nets

Samsung will use plastic from discarded ocean-bound fishing nets in Galaxy devices including the forthcoming S22, the company announced Monday morning, as part of its efforts to expand the use of eco-conscious materials and make its business more environmentally friendly. Samsung said it’ll soon “incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics” across its...
ENVIRONMENT
Android Central

How will you transition to your S22

As we all wait with anticipation for next week thoughts of getting everything from our old device to the new one comes to mind. I have a procedure of my own to make the transition as smooth as possible but I am curious of what other people do to get this accomplished. Here's what I'll do going from my Note 10+ to my S22U.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

S22 Ultra battery life a downgrade from the S21 Ultra??

There's already reviews out as well as battery tests, and in pretty much all of them the S21 Ultra is outlasting the S22 Ultra in endurance which is disappointing. Seems like the new SoCs are the culprit. Like 0. 1,253. 02-16-2022 07:22 PM. Like 0. 595. 02-16-2022 07:41 PM. Like...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Galaxy Tab S8, S8 plus and Ultra orders.

That's 3 days early! Good for you! I can only hope my ultra gets here sooner. My Feb 25 date is still holding in my order page. At least it hasn't changed to a later date like some have said theirs have done. Fingers crossed. The only bad thing about...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Samsung readying three new mid-range 5G phones for India launch

Samsung is expected to launch three new mid-range 5G phones in India. These three phones which include Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G have been in the news for some time. The support page of a couple of phones – Galaxy A33 5G and the...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Upgrade from iPhone 13 Pro Max to S22 Ultra

I currently using the iPhone 13 Pro Max which I got after it came out and I'm also debating on going back to Android. I paid off my S21 Ultra last year so I can keep it and upgrade to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. I'm a long time user of both platforms and after checking my account I'm eligible to upgrade anytime. Now I've got time to think about keeping or trading in. Also a long time user of the Note line so this may take me back to those days.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

For anyone who's just purchased a Pixel 6/6 Pro...

If you have recently gotten a Pixel 6/6 Pro, did it come with all the latest patches and updates? Does it have many of the problems being reported by folks who bought theirs a while back?. I just got mine about a week or so ago - ordered from Google....
CELL PHONES
Android Central

S20 FE... still worth it?

Who out there has the S20 FE? I could get the 8GB/256GB variant from Samsung for 370 which seems like a pretty good price. No interest in the S21 FE as it has no expandable memory. Anyone who has this device, do you have any long term issues with it?...
CELL PHONES

