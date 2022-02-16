The Galaxy S22 can remove shadows and reflections from photos with a tap

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....

