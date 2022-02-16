ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Haiti asks donors to help fund $2 billion earthquake rebuild plan

By Gessika Thomas
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0LPb_0eGOV7zu00

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Haiti began a donor conference on Wednesday to raise some of the estimated $2 billion needed for reconstruction in its southern peninsula after an earthquake that killed thousands of people.

The 7.2 magnitude quake that struck near the city of Les Cayes in August, leveling buildings and destroying roads near the area of Les Cayes, in a devastating blow for a country still reeling from the murder of President Jovenel Moise.

"Haitians are tired of missed opportunities. Today we have an opportunity to show that we have learned from our mistakes," United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed said at the opening of the conference.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry asked multilateral groups and foreign representatives, many of whom will participate virtually, to help pay for the rebuilding of schools, hospitals and roads that were damaged by the quake.

"In recent years Haiti has not only been affected by natural disasters, socio-political crises but also the impacts of the pandemic," he said. "The country will need $2 billion for the recovery of the South over a period of 4 years."

The United Nations said on its website that Haiti is seeking to obtain $1.6 billion of the $2 billion needed, adding that the quake disrupted the lives of some 800,000 people and crippled services to a large part of rural Haiti.

The country continues to struggle with gang violence that has fueled a spike in kidnappings and left many areas of the country out of the control of state authorities.

Reporting by Gessika Thomas in Port-au-Prince, writing by Brian Ellsworth, editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

justsayingasIseeit
4d ago

I didnt think anyone was left in Hati except gangs and corrupt government. I thought everyone else left and came here illegally

Reply
6
Related
Finger Lakes Times

Haiti seeks $2B from international donors to rebuild quake-ravaged southern peninsula

Six months after a deadly earthquake devastated communities along Haiti’s southern peninsula and created new challenges in an already troubled country, the government will lead an international donors’ conference Wednesday in hopes of raising billions of dollars toward recovery and reconstruction. Haiti has estimated that the cost of...
AGRICULTURE
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! Heart-Wrenching Footage Reveals Cruel Capture Of Indonesia’s Wild Monkeys Exported For Research; This Must End!

Yesterday, Action for Primates released disturbing video footage of Indonesian trappers inflicting pain and violence on wild monkeys during their capture, including the beating and killing of unwanted individuals. Such brutal and inhumane treatment is a breach of international animal welfare guidelines. Action for Primates and Lady Freethinker are calling...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Au Prince#Haitians#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
Washington Examiner

Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?

Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

A town in Mexico survives entirely on money sent back by U.S. migrants

COMACHUEN, Mexico — In Comachuen, a Purepecha Indigenous community of about 10,000 inhabitants nestled high in the pine-clad mountains of the western state of Michoacan, the whole town survives because of the money sent home by migrants working in the United States. That money, known as remittances, kept families...
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The War In Which The Most Americans Died

For a young country, America has an unfortunate history of wars. The Revolutionary War (1977 to 1983) made the U.S. an independent country. The War of 1812 (1812 to 1815) was a second conflict with the British. The Civil War (1862 to 1865) was the only major war fought within the nation’s boundaries. WWI (1914-1918) […]
POLITICS
Washington Times

Pentagon audit says dozens of potentially dangerous Afghans let loose in U.S.

Afghan evacuees made it to U.S. soil without being checked through all the government’s security databases, an inspector general reported Thursday in a devastating investigation that confirms critics’ worst fears about the program. After rerunning some of the names, officials spotted at least 50 Afghans with “potentially significant...
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘We are still shocked’: the Syrians who discovered Islamic State’s leader was their neighbour

For many months, the man on the motorbike would come and go from the house and a mechanic’s workshop in the Syrian border town of Atme. No other adult in the three-story building ever seemed to emerge, least of all a second man who signed a lease last spring and moved in with two women and three young children, never to be seen publicly again until the early hours of Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Times

What is illegal immigration costing us?

The explosion of illegal immigration under the Biden administration continues unabated while a majority of the mainstream media ignores the issue and the general public remains ignorant of the long-term consequences. This issue affects every U.S. citizen in one way or another, be it socially, economically or health-wise. The government...
IMMIGRATION
ABC Big 2 News

Couple stranded in Mexico for 1 month return to U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday Jan. 30, Miriam Herrera and her husband Baldemar Herrera returned to the United States after Miriam received her Visa that allowed her to cross back into the U.S. following a month in Ciudad, Juarez. At 6 AM the couple crossed into El Paso through the Bridge of the Americas […]
EL PASO, TX
Reuters

Reuters

321K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy