NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Wagner stayed in contention for a Northeast Conference quarterfinal home game Saturday with a 65-58 road victory over Central Connecticut. Emilija Krista Grava scored 17 points, Zhaneia Thybulle had 15 and Kem Nwabudu had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Seahawks (14-10 overall, 8-7 NEC), who snapped a two-game losing streak. The victory keeps the Seahawks tied with Mount St. Mary’s for third place in the conference behind FDU and St. Francis, Brooklyn, with three games to play. The top four get home games to open the NEC Tournament.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO