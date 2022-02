With another Montana winter underway, our City of Shelby, would like to make us aware of some of the resources available for help. Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applications are available from the North Central Area Agency on Aging in Conrad, at 271 7553. Opportunities Inc. Emergency Resource Services offer rental assistance at 216 2300. You can also check out weatherization services at 216 3055. If HAVE applied for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program & DON'T qualify, don't worry about a thing...you're welcome to apply for Energy Share by calling Opportunities Inc. at 761 0310. Stay warm...

SHELBY, MT ・ 18 DAYS AGO