A new week in Fortnite Chapter 3, a new batch of challenges to help you earn bonus XP. This week, Epic wants you to destroy five mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers. As one might expect of mailbox vandalism, it's an easy task to complete once you know where to look. I scoured through all of Tilted Towers to find each and every mailbox so you can knock out this challenge in mere moments.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO