Wichita, KS

Police arrest man suspected in Kan. double fatal shooting

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago

WICHITA (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting two people to death in Wichita earlier this...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Man charged in Kansas City Westport-area fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged with first-degree murder and 10 other counts after a shooting in the city's Westport entertainment district left one man dead and two other people injured. The Jackson County Prosecutor's office announced Thursday that Kershmire Ralls, 21, was charged in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Man arrested after long standoff at rural Kansas home

MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an overnight standoff in McPherson County. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies responded on an ongoing domestic situation in the 1000 Block of 6th Avenue in rural McPherson County, according to Sheriff Jerry Montagne. The suspect identified as 39-year-old Justin...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man charged in Super Bowl Sunday double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in a double homicide on Super Bowl Sunday made his first court appearance Friday. Brandon Prouse Jr., 20, of Wichita was charged with with two counts of 1st degree murder. . Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
JC Post

Police arrest Kansas man for home-invasion burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home-invasion burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 1000 block North 10th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 59 year old resident...
ATCHISON, KS
JC Post

Couple jailed after drug bust at Kansas home with children

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an investigation. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1300 Block of NE Jefferson in Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas man broke into vehicles at car dealership

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for theft at a car dealership. Just after 11:45p.m. Feb. 16, police were dispatched to a car dealership in the 3000 block of South Kansas Avenue in Topeka on the report of a disturbance, according to Police Lt. Shane Hilton.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

KC woman charged with decapitating son to undergo mental tests

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman charged with decapitating her 6-year-old son will undergo a mental health evaluation. The prosecution of Tasha Haefs, 35, was suspended Thursday after a court ordered the mental health evaluation, KSHB-TV reported. Haefs was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kan. woman sentenced to prison for killing after son was battered

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman who shot and killed a man she accused of beating her adult son with a baseball bat is going to prison for sixteen years. On Thursday, 43-year-old Amber Ahrens was sentenced for the 2020 shooting death of 53-year-old David Leddy outside a Wichita home, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas crews putting out vehicle fire discover body in trunk

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car's trunk. Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern Leavenworth County.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dies after ejected when car rolls

THOMAS COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Saturday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Sem A. Flores-Lopez, 23, Rexford, was eastbound on county road Q five miles east of Colby. The driver lost control of the car....
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: 15-year-old had metal knuckles, vape pen at school

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 are investigating a teen for an incident at Manhattan High School. Just before 10a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for criminal use of weapons and minor in possession of tobacco involving a 15-year-old at Manhattan High School East Campus, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Drug bust leads to arrest of registered Kansas offender

PAWNEE COUNTY —Two suspects arrested following a Monday night traffic stop in Pawnee County and a follow up search warrant made their first appearance in court Thursday, according to Pawnee Co. Attorney Doug McNett. During the 10:45p.m. Monday traffic stop, a K9 was deployed with positive indication, deputies were...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Teen accused of online threat at Manhattan High School

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 are investigating an alleged school threat in Manhattan. Just after noon Wednesday, officers filed a report for aggravated criminal threat at Manhattan High School, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. Officers listed a 16-year-old identified as Daniel Marshall of Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: 11-year-old accused of threat at SW Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged at threat of violence at a southwest Kansas school. On Wednesday, police were informed of a possible threat toward Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center (CSIC), 401 North Jennie Barker Road in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that...
GARDEN CITY, KS
JC Post

Police track down Kan. man for attempted carjacking

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a carjacking and have a suspect in custody. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a carjacking call near Harry and Hillside in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy.. On arrival, they contacted a 59-year-old woman who reported two male suspects attempted to rob her of her purse and steal her vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

2 captured after chase, exchange of gunfire in central Kansas

CLOUD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a chase and exchange of gunfire. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer at 14th and Archer, according to a media release. The vehicle fled the scene...
CONCORDIA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man sentenced to life for for 2019 shooting death

INDEPENDENCE — A Coffeyville man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for first-degree murder in a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
JC Post

KHP troopers avoid injury after accidents on icy roads

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas Highway patrol trooper avoided injury after a violent crash on icy Interstate 70 just after 10a.m. Thursday morning. According to the KHP a semi struck the state trooper's vehicle near West Union Road in Shawnee County. Another vehicle also struck a State Trooper's vehicle in the Wichita area. There were no injuries in the accidents.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

