Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Euphoria Season 2, Episode 6.The most recent episode of Euphoria, “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood,” had a lot of good momentum going into it that it ultimately squandered. The previous episode had seen Zendaya get things back in focus with a transcendent performance that made it one of the show’s best. However, as with much of this show, the good aspects are often lost in the muddled aspects of the rest of the narrative. Specifically, there is one lingering aspect of the show that this season has been painfully unable to make work. Yes, it is now high time we talk about how Kat is being done a grave disservice by this season’s story. It has been a long-time coming, though it all came to a head in the show’s sixth episode.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO