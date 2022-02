The San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be moving on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco has largely been a successful one, as the veteran signal-caller led the team to one Super Bowl and had them on the brink of another berth to the Big Game this year. That level of success certainly warrants a certain level of respect, which one ex-49ers coach believes that Garoppolo deserves.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO