The United States may be a land of freedom and opportunity, but it is also a place with some seriously dumb laws. Take Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108 for example, which legally prevents high-beam and low-beam headlight elements from operating at the same time. That may have seemed like an issue in 1967 when the rule arrived, but it has somehow managed to keep adaptive headlights out of the U.S. for nearly two decades. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has finally come to terms with industry pressures. A new rule signed on February 1 will finally allow automakers to install adaptive headlights in the U.S.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO