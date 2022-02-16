ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth looks frail in first appearance since Prince Andrew settlement

By Natalie O'Neill
 4 days ago

Queen Elizabeth looked frail and admitted to trouble moving Wednesday during her first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew settled a multi-million dollar sexual assault lawsuit, according to reports.

The 95-year-old monarch, who had a COVID-19 scare last week, met with incoming Defense Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar at Windsor Castle while walking with a cane and appearing stiff, according to the UK Independent.

“I can’t move,” the Queen told Millar as she gestured towards her foot.

The armed forces engagement had been on the books long before the Queen was monitored last week for possible infection with the virus after her son, Prince Charles, came down with it. The palace said she was not showing symptoms, but did not say if she tested positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Knl8m_0eGOSKUj00
Queen elizabeth had a COVID scare last week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVUnJ_0eGOSKUj00
Prince Andrew settled a multi-million dollar sexual assault lawsuit this week.

The meeting with Millar and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, also came after the disgraced Duke of York agreed to pay accuser Virginia Giuffre roughly $12 million in a settlement, reportedly at the Queen’s urging.

During her meeting in the Oak Room Wednesday, the Queen wore a green dress and pearls and flashed the military leaders a grin.

Buckingham Palace has refused to confirm whether the Queen was tested positive for the coronavirus, and it was not immediately clear why she was having trouble walking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJC47_0eGOSKUj00
Queen Elizabeth speaks with outgoing Defense Service Secretaries Rear Admiral James Macleod and incoming Defense Service Secretaries Major General Eldon Millar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmOB3_0eGOSKUj00
The palace has not confirmed whether the 95-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID last week.

On Tuesday, the Queen also looked healthy during a virtual appearance with Estonian and Spanish ambassadors.

Comments / 9

Brought it!
3d ago

What a wonderful lady. So much has happened in her lifetime... May she always be known for her love of her country and so much more.

Reply
8
Maura Nicolet
3d ago

She looks pretty darn good for 95! She’s lived such an amazing life. She’s a gracious beautiful woman.

Reply
7
Margaret Velasquez
3d ago

I'm so sorry for the queen. she really looks awesome for her age.

Reply
9
