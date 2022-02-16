ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus pandemic in France: Nearly 4 million vaccine passes deactivated

Cover picture for the articleStarting on February 15, to maintain a valid vaccination pass in...

EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

U.S. records over 1 million excess deaths from COVID-19; infants with vaccinated mothers less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, study suggests: Coronavirus update for Feb. 18, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The United States has recorded more than 1 million “excess deaths” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new study suggests that infants born of vaccinated mothers less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Friday, Feb. 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Research discovery could enable broad coronavirus vaccine

The COVID-causing virus SARS-CoV-2 harbors a vulnerable site at the base of its spike protein that is found also on closely related coronaviruses, according to a new study from Scripps Research. The discovery, published Feb 8 in Science Translational Medicine, could inform the design of broad-acting vaccines and antibody therapies capable of stopping future coronavirus pandemics.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Sacramento

‘Endemic Approach’ To Coronavirus Pandemic — What it Means for Californians

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The word “endemic” was not explicitly used in California’s SMARTER plan, announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, but the status of coronavirus in the state is closer to endemic than pandemic, according to some infectious disease experts. California is the first state to shift to an “endemic” approach with the COVID-19 pandemic. The change comes with a focus on prevention and speedy reaction to outbreaks instead of reliance on mandates. Newsom explained the plan is focused on management instead of emergency response. What is the difference between a pandemic and an endemic? According to experts, it’s acknowledgement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Coronavirus booster vaccination also protects cancer patients

People with cancer are often given immunosuppressive treatments that weaken their innate immune defenses. This puts them at high risk of severe disease, should they become infected by Coronavirus. A study conducted by MedUni Vienna has now shown that many of these people can build up sufficient immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus after the third vaccination or "booster." The results were recently published in the European Journal of Cancer.
CANCER
Morganton News Herald

Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID with mild symptoms. The palace said the queen, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.
WORLD

