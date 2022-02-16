ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

By Rebecah Jacobs
 4 days ago
As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered.

Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.

Carey posted the flick to Instagra on February 15, captioning the sweet picture, “Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!” Many fans took this as a sign that the GRAMMY-winning singer heard Nick’s please, reminding him that the only thing they have together is their 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

In Cannon’s new single “Alone,” he starts off by expressing that he “has nothin’ but love” for Mariah, who he was married to for six years. Still, he acknowledges that she has since moved following their 2014 split, singing, “Imma keep my distance, stay in my lane / Cause I know you got a man, it’s a little too late.”

While Nick has had his fair share of relationships since his divorce from Carey, welcoming five additional children with three women in the past four years (and another on the way), he still misses his relationship with the Queen of Christmas.

“I’d been lyin’ / I say I’m cool when I know I miss it,” he sings. “I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at.”

Later in the song, Nick reveals that his personal life is part of the reason he’s decided to stay away from his ex-wife.

“As much as I want you back / It’s probably better where you at,” Nick continues. “Cause I’m still running the streets / I’m still all in the sheets having babies / Models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me.”

He concluded, “Have to pay $10,000 a week / I take care of my peeps / Now you don’t worry about when I creep / You got a man next to you when you sleep.”

With the picture Mariah just posted about her marathon Valentine’s Day, it’s safe to say she’s not worried.

