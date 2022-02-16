ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

One injured in Sanford Drive shooting

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lI1T_0eGOQT7c00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting on Sanford Drive left one injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Sanford Drive in reference to a shooting just after 9 a.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the hand and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

Two weeks ago, officers responded to the same area for a shooting that left two people injured.

Little Rock police release more information on Sanford Drive shootings

Authorities have not confirmed if the separate shootings are related.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Klrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

Man jumped to his death off I-40 in West Memphis during police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man jumped to his death during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis, Arkansas Wednesday morning. According to West Memphis Police, officers found multiple individuals in a stolen vehicle at 906 Ingram Boulevard around 2 a.m. The suspects drove off before the officers could make contact. Police say this led […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy