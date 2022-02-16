One injured in Sanford Drive shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting on Sanford Drive left one injured.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Sanford Drive in reference to a shooting just after 9 a.m.
Police said the victim was shot in the hand and has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.
Two weeks ago, officers responded to the same area for a shooting that left two people injured.Little Rock police release more information on Sanford Drive shootings
Authorities have not confirmed if the separate shootings are related.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
