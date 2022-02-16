ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator books Lyoto Machida – Fabien Edwards

By Daniel Cunningham
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
Bellator MMA is returning to London on May 13th and they are putting together a sensational card. Of course, the main event features Michael “Venom” Page challenging Yaroslav Amosov for the welterweight championship. Today, we learned that there is another big time fight that’s been added to...

