If you were to ask us what Twitter's hottest new discourse is — second to #euphoriasundays, obviously — hands down, we'd say it’s the topic of blates. Remember in the early aughts when the once-sleepy hybrid concept of brunch became the single most expensive weekly event in millions of 20-something's lives? Well, blates — the dinnerware love child of unnecessarily deep bowls and pointlessly flat plates — are on a similar internet-fame trajectory. And alas, we have to admit that, in this house, we 100% believe in the supremacy of blates.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO