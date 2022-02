A candlelight vigil for Naperville resident Karen Easton took place over the weekend at the Free Speech Pavilion in Downtown Naperville. The vigil included a prayer and words from Easton’s sister. Earlier this month, authorities say Easton was killed by her ex-husband. On January 18, Naperville police responded to the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court for a report of a domestic incident. Police found Easton inside her apartment where she had been shot. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police later found the body of Lynn Easton, her ex-husband from Michigan, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO