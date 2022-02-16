ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia mocks Wednesday invasion predictions on Twitter

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian government took to social media on Wednesday to mock western predictions that it could invade Ukraine by that day. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence indicated Wednesday could be the day Russian forces invade his country, a sign that was bolstered by the U.S. Embassy in...

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#The U S Embassy#Western#Mfa#The Russian Embassy#The European Union
What does a Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for the U.S. economy?

Dauphin County, PA — US Officials fear Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but many are holding out hope that diplomacy will prevail. However, many are worried what kind of economic impact this could have on the American Economy. Tension continues as negotiations are at a...
Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
