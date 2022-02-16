ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden braces Americans for higher energy prices if Russia invades Ukraine

By Justin Gomez, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpXdG_0eGONoO600
President Biden delivers Remarks on Russia and Ukraine Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — With fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine remaining a "distinct possibility," President Joe Biden is sending a stark warning to Americans about what he says could be very real economic consequences at home -- especially at the gas pump.

"I will not pretend this will be painless," Biden said Tuesday while preparing Americans to be prepared for higher energy prices in the U.S. if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to attack Ukraine and the Biden administration in turn puts its "powerful" sanctions in place.

The average price of a gallon of gas reached $3.51 on Wednesday, according to AAA, up roughly a dollar from a year ago and the highest level since October 2014. And in just the last month, prices in more than a dozen states have jumped 25 cents.

Russia is the second largest oil producer in the world, and if it invades and U.S. sanctions then keep its oil from the world market or make it more expensive, and ABC News Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis reports some analysts predict prices at the pump in the U.S. could jump as much as 50 cents.

Polls show Biden already is being blamed for higher gas prices as part of the worst inflation in nearly 40 years -- more than 7% last year -- and it's a big political problem for him and Democrats ahead of November's midterm elections.

ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega pressed the White House on what Americans should be ready for.

"Worst case scenario, what should they expect if this happens," Vega asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

"If Russia decides to invade, there could be consequences here at home, and that could have an impact on energy prices, which could have an impact on prices at the gas pump," Psaki said.

"He also wanted to be very clear and direct with the American people about what the impact could be and the fact that in his view, defending democracy and liberty is never without costs, but we need to convey to the American people exactly what that could look like."

Psaki said "all options are on the table" to help bring down the price of gasoline and President Biden has been trying to get ahead of a major impact by shoring up supplies with allies and energy producers.

"We are taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices," said Biden.

Several Democratic senators have introduced legislation to temporarily suspend the 18.5 cents per gallon federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help bring the price at the pump down.

The White House has not taken a position on the proposal.

In January, senior administration officials said they had been working with countries in North Africa, Asia, Europe and Asia to "ensure the continuity of supply" and lessen the price shock that comes with a shortage.

President Biden discussed global energy supplies with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Feb. 9 and when he hosted Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House on Jan. 31.

Despite the outreach and calls to pump more oil, Saudi Arabia has decided to abide by a five-year-old deal between OPEC+ countries and will not increase its production to full capacity, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Jarvis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cecilia Vega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ukraine#Europe#Americans#Russian#Aaa#Abc News Politics#Democrats#Abc News#The White House
WSB Radio

US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and “condemn" Russian military aggression toward its neighbor as fresh fears emerged of a possible invasion that could spiral toward a European war. Action in the Senate came after...
FOREIGN POLICY
WSB Radio

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as tensions hit new high

MILAN — (AP) — Tensions spiked anew over Ukraine on Thursday with conflicting claims over whether Russia had drawn down troops it has been massing for weeks around Ukraine, escalating hostilities in Ukraine's separatist-controlled east and intensified diplomacy. U.S. President Joe Biden warned there is still a "very...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Russia to stage massive nuclear drills amid Ukraine standoff

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces, a stark reminder of the country's nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday's exercise, which will involve...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
TIME

How Joe Biden Has Tried to Throw Putin Off Balance in Ukraine

Joe Biden spent the weekend before Valentine’s Day at Camp David, on the easternmost edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Russia had amassed 150,000 troops on the borders of Ukraine, and U.S. intelligence officials believed Moscow had deployed enough firepower to take the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in 48 hours.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Why would world leaders balk at giving Putin DNA?

If knowledge is power, knowing the intimate secrets of one's DNA could be a powerful weapon. That might explain why the world leaders who hastened to Moscow in recent days for diplomatic talks seemed to balk at Russian-administered coronavirus tests. But this may be a case where imagination is getting...
POLITICS
Fox News

This is Biden's last chance to deter Putin in Ukraine

America faces the momentous choice between engagement and retreat for the third time in 100 years. The first time, America chose wrong. We retreated to the international sidelines following World War I, and the League of Nations couldn’t prevent a second world war without American leadership. The second time,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marietta Daily Journal

McConnell: Abrupt Afghanistan withdrawal led to Russian march on Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Mitch McConnell on Tuesday linked the Biden administration’s highly controversial pullout from Afghanistan six months ago to Russia’s current menacing troop build-up around Ukraine. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that the Russians wouldn’t be on the border of Ukraine with 100,000 more troops...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden to Putin: Step back from the brink of war with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face. In a nationally televised speech, Biden...
POTUS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy